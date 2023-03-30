Come by the Wythe County Public Library to see the new Graphic Novel section for adults.

WCPL has a new display of Graphic Novels. Our new collection has a wide selection, from classics like “Brave New World” and “The Great Gatsby.” and from popular authors like Neil Gaiman, Dean Koontz and Janet Evanovich. Find a literary adaptations, a humorous tale or science fiction and yes we have Manga.

If you are thinking about comic books, you are only touching the tip of how this format has grown. Graphic Novels are a unique mix of visual art and reading entertainment. Unlike a print book, the graphic format adds a visual component to the reading process.

Come explore our other displays. WCPL also has a ‘new books’ display, check out our newest arrivals. This is a great place to browse for a new read. Our Spanish Language display is growing, from romances to art appreciation, classic literature, and a selection of American and Hispanic authors.

Other goings-on at the Wythe County Public Library (300 E. Monroe St.) next week include:

Monday, at 1 p.m.: Monday Meandering Reads Book Club. Any book is fair game.

Also Monday, 3:30 to 5 p.m.: Ukrainian Egg Decorating Workshop. Create your own unique ornaments using eggs, wax and dyes (supplies provided). Call 276-228-4951 to register.

Tuesday: Dungeons and Dragons gaming, starting at 4 p.m.

Wednesday: Spring Time Bunnies Storytime, 10 a.m.; Legos Club, 4 p.m.

Friday: Twisted Stitchers, starting at 2 p.m.

And here’s what’s new at the library, ready for checkout:

Fiction: “Under the Starry Skies” by Tracie Peterson.

Young Readers: “Mouse Calls” by Anne Marie Pace; “A Flag for Juneteenth” by Kim Taylor; “How to Talk Like a Bear” by Charlie Grandy; “Moon Tree: The Story of One Extraordinary Tree” by Carolyn Bennett Fraiser; “No, No, Baby!” by Anne Hunter; “Dog Can Hide” by Laura Gehl; “Ballet Bruce” by Ryan T. Higgins; “It’s a Sign!” by Jarrett Pumphrey; “Wild Maps for Curious Minds: 100 New Ways to See the Natural World” by Mike Higgins; “How to Feed Backyard Birds: A Step-by-Step Guide for Kids” by Chris Earley; “Experiment with Engineering Science” by Nick Arnold; “The In-Between” by Katie Van Heidrich; “A First Time for Everything” by Dan Santat; “Crash from Outer Space: Unraveling the Mystery of Flying Saucers, Alien Beings, and Roswell” by Candace Fleming; “Maddle and Mabel Take the Lead” by Kari Allen; “Inkspell” by Cornelia Caroline Funke; “Yasmin Figures It Out!” by Saadia Faruqui; “City of the Dead” by James Ponti; “The Many Fortunes of Maya” by Nicole D. Collier; “When Sea Becomes Sky” by Gillian McDunn; “Camp Creepy” by Kiersten White; “The Lost Year” by Katherine Marsh; “The Real Riley Mayes” by Rachel Elliott; “The Bumble Brothers: Crazy for Comics!” by Steve Metzger.

Graphic Novels: “Simon and Chester: Super Family” by Cale Atkinson.

Young Adult: “When the Angels Left the Old Country” by Sacha Lamb; “Reggie and Delilah’s Year of Falling” by Elise M. Bryant.

