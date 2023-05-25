Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Flags were waving and motors were roaring in Withers Park on Thursday morning as Run for the Wall riders left Wytheville on their way to Washington, D.C.

Starting in California, the annual ride raises awareness of American military members who never returned home. Often joined by former Wytheville Mayor Trent Crewe, riders on the Southern Route have been stopping in Wytheville for years.

Arriving on Wednesday evening, they were treated to a dinner from the Wytheville Moose Lodge and a Thursday morning musical tribute from Spiller Elementary School students.

They expect to reach the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Friday. See more photos from the visit on today's Page A6.