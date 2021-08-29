4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $215,000

 Skip to main content
Well maintained home close to everything in Marion. One floor living....with a basement for storage. The house has a beautiful family room right off the kitchen with loads of bookshelves. Master bedroom has a built-in desk, bookcase, and chest of drawers. There is a full bath off the master bedroom that also contains the laundry. New carpet in Master suite. Living room and master bedroom both have access to a back patio for those quiet summer evenings. There is a utility shed for yard and gardening tools in the back yard. All windows are replacement windows that tilt in for easy cleaning. Driveway set up with a basketball net for the kids/grandkids pickup games. This one is a must SEE!

