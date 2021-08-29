Well maintained home close to everything in Marion. One floor living....with a basement for storage. The house has a beautiful family room right off the kitchen with loads of bookshelves. Master bedroom has a built-in desk, bookcase, and chest of drawers. There is a full bath off the master bedroom that also contains the laundry. New carpet in Master suite. Living room and master bedroom both have access to a back patio for those quiet summer evenings. There is a utility shed for yard and gardening tools in the back yard. All windows are replacement windows that tilt in for easy cleaning. Driveway set up with a basketball net for the kids/grandkids pickup games. This one is a must SEE!
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $215,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Marion man was killed in a two-vehicle crash this morning in Smyth County that also left an 8-year-old boy injured and a 40-year-old Chilhowie woman fighting for her life.
A Wythe County man is being held without bond on five counts of possessing child pornography.
- Updated
A woman’s 18-year fight to keep her father’s killer behind bars has come to an end.
A 96-year-old Independence man died Wednesday morning after a single-car wreck on Grayson Turnpike.
A quaint, boutique short-stay lodge in the heart of downtown Damascus has opened for business, expecting to woo more travelers to the trail town.
In May 2016, local and state officials gathered at Progress Park to announce that a company called Branch Botanicals planned to locate there, …
This just might be one of the hardest stories I have ever tried to write. I want to hit all the high spots while saying the right words at jus…
Mike Reed found a killer campsite in the Giles County national forest.
FLOYD — Sixteen cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Floyd County Public Schools since the beginning of the school year (Aug. 11), with 11 …
FLOYD — A woman walking on Rush Fork Road was transported to a local hospital last week after she was attacked by three dogs on the morning of…