4 Bedroom Home in Max Meadows - $289,000

Check out this beautiful mini-farm just minutes from local high school and interstate access. This home offers 4bd/2.5ba, full unfinished basement, and a 2 car attached garage. The acreage is all woven wire fencing, perfect for any livestock! Currently the farm has been mowed for hay but would be perfect for your horses with trails just 10 mins away. A very picturesque property with gently rolling meadows and large home lot that offers mature Chestnut and Apple trees throughout. A rare find with manageable acreage and convenient location.