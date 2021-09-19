3 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $149,000

Looking for a large home in Tazewell in a convenient in-town location? With a floor plan of almost 3000 SF, this remodeled historic home will beautifully meet your need for space & comfort. Besides the 3 Bedrooms on the main level, the finished basement provides plenty of flex space for an office and work-or-school from home. There's a convenient main-level laundry plus additional laundry hookups in the basement if needed. The spacious kitchen/dining combo will delight even the most serious chef and is perfect for casual entertaining. A large back deck provides additional space for entertaining or just relaxing. Located just off Main Street, this home is convenient to the library, court house, restaurants. Subject to Tenant's rights- leased through May 31, 2022.