The rains came down and the floods came up in Wythe and Bland counties over the Memorial Day weekend.

Parts of Bland County, especially the Rocky Gap area, sustained home and property damage because of rising water.

As of Tuesday morning, unofficial National Weather Service reports had Bland chalking up more than 4 inches of precipitation over a 72-hour period with Wytheville seeing more than 3 inches.

The Bland County Sheriff’s Office said there were no injuries during the flooding, but several homes, properties and automobiles were damaged or completely totaled. Schools were also canceled on Tuesday.

Here are some scenes from around Rocky Gap on Monday afternoon as the water started to recede.