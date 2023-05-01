The Wytheville Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) held its seventh annual STEM event on Saturday, April 15.
Forty-four Wythe and Bland County middle school girls enjoyed using 3-D pens, making rockets, exploring optometry, veterinary science, and circuits in electrical engineering. Wytheville Community College provided the venue. The Joint Industrial Development Authority sponsored lunch. Presenters were Mr. Shawn McReynolds, Dr. Chelsea Rasnick, Dr. Rachelle Kopp, and Ms. Christina Martin.
AAUW promotes equity for women and girls and is a strong supporter of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) educational programming. For further information contact Anita Aymer at aauw.wythe@gmail.com.