Brand New 2022 Custom Built home with all the best upgrades! 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, Greatroom, and laundry room. Spacious master bedroom with a luxurious master bathroom with a custom tile shower, double bowl sink, & a large dressing area with his & hers walk-in closets. Sit on your covered front porch and enjoy a beautiful mountain view for miles-but still be within 5 minutes of I-77/I-81. This is a great neighorhood that's very close to schools and a very nice grocery store. If you need more shopping or dining options just jump on the interstate and you're only 10 minutes from the town of Wytheville, VA. Enjoy easy access to hiking/biking/horse trails and the New River Trail State Park. If you're looking for your first home, an upgrade, or you're ready to retire to a slower paced lifestyle this property is just what you've been looking for!
3 Bedroom Home in Max Meadows - $269,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
***Update 11:00 a.m.***
Happy’s is no more.
His life was in shambles.
A truck driver wanted on a Texas murder charge was arrested outside Scholle IPN in Chilhowie late Tuesday morning.
Harry Joe Yates has been gardening for 72 of his 82 years, so when he says it’s a big beet, it’s a big beet. In question: a 25-inch around bee…
A Wytheville sex offender and convicted drug dealer was sent back to prison on Wednesday after being convicted of more crimes.
Marion man gets three years on assault on police officer charge, required to undergo mental health assessment
A Marion man has been sentenced to serve three years in prison, undergo mental health assessments and follow through with treatment recommenda…
The Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling band Sister Hazel is challenging to classify.
A Roanoke man entered an Alford plea to more than four years of sexual exploitation of a minor in Floyd County Circuit Court on Tuesday and wa…
The Millwald Theatre is ready to light up the Main Street sky. The theatre’s fully restored, three-sided marquee is expected to arrive and be …