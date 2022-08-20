3 Bedroom Home in Max Meadows - $269,000

Brand New 2022 Custom Built home with all the best upgrades! 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, Greatroom, and laundry room. Spacious master bedroom with a luxurious master bathroom with a custom tile shower, double bowl sink, & a large dressing area with his & hers walk-in closets. Sit on your covered front porch and enjoy a beautiful mountain view for miles-but still be within 5 minutes of I-77/I-81. This is a great neighorhood that's very close to schools and a very nice grocery store. If you need more shopping or dining options just jump on the interstate and you're only 10 minutes from the town of Wytheville, VA. Enjoy easy access to hiking/biking/horse trails and the New River Trail State Park. If you're looking for your first home, an upgrade, or you're ready to retire to a slower paced lifestyle this property is just what you've been looking for!