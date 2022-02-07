4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $169,500

4 BR, 2 BA Home For Sale In Wytheville, VA. This spacious Cape Cod is the perfect home for a large family! Offering 2 bedrooms and full bath on the main and second level gives the opportunity for the family to spread out. One of the bedrooms on the main level is certainly large enough to use for a master bedroom. The kitchen and dining room has an open concept with newer appliances. The large living room offers enough space for family gatherings and has a wood burning fireplace to cozy up to. There is additional space on the main level that can be used as a den, mud room, playroom or however you decide to use this added bonus space. The master bedroom with a full bath is located on the second floor and has nice views of the mountains. The second floor has a perfect space that can be used as a home office/library or can be set up for your work from home job. The full basement has ample storage, nice laundry area and can be accessed from inside or outside the home.