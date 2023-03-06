Eleanor Roosevelt stated, “Our children should learn the general framework of their government and then they should know where they come in contact with the government, where it touches their daily lives and where their influence is exerted on the government.”

On January 17th and 18th, hundreds of 4-H members, volunteers, and Extension staff members traveled to Richmond, Virginia to visit legislators and congressional aides while observing the governmental process. 4-H Day of the Capitol is held each year to help students gain knowledge of governmental procedures and emphasize the importance of citizen involvement.

Southwest District students left their counties on the 17th to participate in a reenactment of the second Virginia Revolutionary Convention at St. John’s Historical Church. Several actors played parts in Patrick Henry’s famous speech, “Give me liberty or give me death.”

The next day started with 4-H Town Hall meetings with legislators to visit with 4-H members and view the display boards at various county tables. Students then participated in the 4-H Rally with several guest speakers lined up to talk to the group. First Lady, Susanne Youngkin, was one of the guest speakers.

Bland 4-H members met with Will Morefield, House of Delegates (3rd District) and Travis Hackworth, State Senate (5th District) during their visit to the Capitol. Bland 4-H members who attended the event were Anthony Bright, Dalton Gibson, Roxie Lester, Trevor Kidd, Bryson Fanning, A.J. Kopp, Hailey Kopp, Ty Maxey, Bryce Miller, Ella Miller, Bridgette Potter, and Keri Potter.

Bland County 4-H would like to express their appreciation to the Bland County Board of Supervisors for helping sponsor this event for youth to learn firsthand about state government. Tractor Supply Clover Day funding also helped supplement the expense of the trip.