Community Calendar

CLASSES AND WORKSHOPS

PLANT-BASED COOKING SCHOOL. On Monday, Nov. 14, from 6:30-7:40 p.m. or until all questions are answered, the Wytheville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1600 Chapman Road, will host a free plant-based cooking school. This year’s theme is "Whole Body Re-creation," in which common and indigenous herbs that may help prevent illness and promote health -- mentally, physically, and spiritually – are explored. This class’ menu theme will be "Holiday Meal to Remember" with a specially featured edible herb. Some of the recipes may be demonstrated. Food samples will be available. All are welcome. For more information, call/text Judy at 276-223-8068 or email wytheSDAcookingclass@yahoo.com. Note that the event is subject to change due to possible upcoming changes in COVID restrictions.

CHURCH

FOOD PANTRY SCHEDULE. The food pantry at First United Methodist Church is planning to continue its monthly distributions throughout 2022. The church is at 115 South Church Street in downtown Marion, behind Wells Fargo Bank. The food pantry is open to everyone with no proof of income required. Face masks and social distancing are required. For 2022, the pantry will be open from 1-4 p.m. on Nov. 15, and Dec. 20. For information, call 276-783-5194.

SURVIVING THE HOLIDAYS. First United Methodist Church in Marion will once again be offering its GriefShare support group. The program will be launched with "Surviving the Holidays” on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the church -- 115 S. Church St. (behind Wells Fargo Bank). Use the church office entrance. Individuals may choose between two sessions: one from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. or one from 5:30-7:30 p.m. For more information, visit marionfumc.org/survivingtheholidays. GriefShare will not meet if Smyth County schools are closed.

FOOD CO-OP. The Wytheville SDA Church has started a co-op for the surrounding area. All are welcome to participate. Azure Standard, a natural grocery store on wheels, will be making monthly pre-ordered deliveries of low-cost, non-GMO and organic foods, herbs, and health/beauty products in the area. For more information contact Antoinette at WythevilleNaturalFoodCoop@gmail.com or call 919-763-2381.

HAPPENINGS

APPALACHIAN LITERARY FESTIVAL. Emory & Henry College’s Appalachian Center for Civic Life will host the 40th annual Appalachian Literary Festival Nov. 3-4. The festival will honor award-winning poet Jesse Graves, a native of east Tennessee. Graves is a professor of English and poet in residence at ETSU. The festival began in 1982 with a program devoted to Sherwood Anderson, who spent the last 15 years of his life in Smyth County. Learn more at https://www.ehc.edu/appalachian-center-for-civic-life/literary-festival/.

SANTA’S ELVES. The Santa’s Elves program that serves Smyth County residents is accepting referrals through Dec. 2. Call 276-783-8148 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Eligibility is income based to assist children 0 to 15 years of age.

MARION CHRISTMAS PARADE. The annual holiday parade is set for Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. in downtown Marion. Those wishing to take part must register by Friday, Nov. 18, at 5 p.m.

BINGO. The Smyth County Moose Lodge continues to offer bingo every Friday night at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

MT. PLEASANT MUSEUM. The Mount Pleasant Preservation Society Museum in Marion, which preserves the history and voices of this area’s Black residents, will now open regularly on Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m. At 320 South Main St. in Marion, the museum was founded by the late Evelyn Thompson Lawrence, a historian, educator, and community advocate. Lawrence, according to a museum brochure, “had a vision of creating a museum that recognized a people whose voices and contributions to our community and the world have either been forgotten, or too long ignored.” The museum will be open on Wednesdays for self-guided tours, weather permitting. The museum is also open by appointment by calling Diane Hayes at 276-780-3950.

MEETINGS

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS. Narcotics Anonymous’ Marion survivors group will meet at 8 p.m. Sundays. Come in the back door at Court Street to Royal Oak Presbyterian Church, 139 W. Main St., Marion. For more information, call Mike F. at 276-646-8462.