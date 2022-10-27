Falcons claim gold at cross country meet

Abingdon runners raced matching individual golds in the boys’ and girls’ Mountain 7 District cross country meet held at the Wise County Fairgrounds.

Jack Bundy took first among the boys, finishing in 16:40.60. Fellow Falcon Rives Boltwood claimed silver with a time of 16:54.10, helping the Abingdon boys to a tie with Union for team gold. Both squads finished with 37 team points. Gregory Poisson of Abingdon clocked in at 17:43.20, earning fifth place. Todd Pillion II finished in 10th, turning in a time of 18:32.50.

John Battle was fifth in team standings, posting 123 points.

In the girls’ race, Abingdon outpaced the competition by a wide margin, tallying 19 team points. Wise Central was second with 56 team points. John Battle finished third, collecting 65 points.

Makaleigh Jessee jetted to gold with a time of 19:40.40. Her teammate Josie Jackson finished in third, turning in a time of 21:17.10. Amanda Ferrante, also of Abingdon, finished in 21:27.5. Cecelia Johnson finished fifth, punching the clock at 21:28.40. Elaina Bakker posted a 21:33.7 finish, good for sixth. John Battle’s Elizabeth Richardson finished in 22:48.10, earning ninth place. Aleah Dorn of Abingdon clocked in at 22:52.10, good for 10th on the day.