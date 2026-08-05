Saltville Ministerial Association announces second golf tournament Aug 5, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Saltville Ministerial Association (SMA) has announced its second SMA Golf Tournament, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Saltville Golf Course in Saltville.kAm%96 2??F2= E@FC?2>6?E 3C:?8D E@86E96C 4@>>F?:EJ >6>36CD[ 3FD:?6DD6D[ 2?5 DFAA@CE6CD 7@C 2 52J @7 76==@HD9:A H9:=6 C2:D:?8 7F?5D E@ DFAA@CE E96 :>A@CE2?E H@C< @7 E96 $2=EG:==6 |:?:DE6C:2= pDD@4:2E:@?] !C@4665D 7C@> E96 6G6?E H:== 96=A AC@G:56 2DD:DE2?46 E@ :?5:G:5F2=D[ 49:=5C6?[ 72>:=:6D[ 2?5 D49@@=D E9C@F89@FE $2=EG:==6 2?5 DFCC@F?5:?8 4@>>F?:E:6D H:E9 ?665D DF49 2D 7@@5[ FE:=:E:6D[ 4=@E9:?8[ 9@FD:?8 2DD:DE2?46[ 2?5 @E96C 6DD6?E:2= C6D@FC46D]k^Am kAm%96 $2=EG:==6 v@=7 r=F3 9@DED ?F>6C@FD 7F?5C2:D:?8 E@FC?2>6?ED 6249 D62D@? E92E DFAA@CE =@42= D49@@=D 2?5 ?@?AC@7:E @C82?:K2E:@?D] %96D6 6G6?ED 96=A DEC6?8E96? 4@>>F?:EJ 4@??64E:@?D 2?5 C2:D6 2H2C6?6DD 7@C @C82?:K2E:@?D H@C<:?8 E@ >66E E96 ?665D @7 C6D:56?ED E9C@F89@FE E96 C68:@?]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth County to close trash collection stations an additional day Smyth County treasurer describes financial situation as 'perfect storm' 'If I Were Mayor': Northwood student wins regional award for essay Smyth students get inside look into justice system Virginia Tech administrators Wurthman, Brugger McSorley lose their jobs Baxters help downtown Marion space continue to evolve after 120 years ATV's on roadways drawing debate Smyth planners recommend proposed data center regs go back to committee Son of Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy arrested for shooting mother in Virginia home Family, Smyth Animal Rescue unite to keep Olivia's light shining Ex-pastor at Botetourt church led 'double life' sexually exploiting young girls Saltville launches farmers market For veterans: Marion's American Legion service officer, commander receive state honors Feds send $1,750,000 to region for mental health, substance abuse care Police seize cash, substances in Wytheville, Bristol kAmpD A2CE @7 E9:D J62C’D E@FC?2>6?E[ E96 $2=EG:==6 |:?:DE6C:2= pDD@4:2E:@? :D D66<:?8 9@=6 DA@?D@CD E@ 96=A >2<6 E96 6G6?E 2 DF446DD] $A@?D@CD9:AD 2C6 2G2:=23=6 7@C Sd_[ 2?5 DA@?D@CD H:== C646:G6 C64@8?:E:@? E9C@F89 2? g]d” I ``” 9@=6 DA@?D@C D:8? 5:DA=2J65 ?62C 2 E66 3@I 5FC:?8 E96 E@FC?2>6?E] $A@?D@C ?2>6D 2?5 =@8@D W:7 AC@G:565X H:== 36 762EFC65 @? E96 D:8?D[ H9:49 H:== 36 G:D:3=6 E@ E96 E@FC?2>6?E’D ec A=2J6CD[ G@=F?E66CD[ 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ DFAA@CE6CD]k^Am kAm%96 $|p 9@A6D 3FD:?6DD6D[ 49FC496D[ @C82?:K2E:@?D[ 2?5 :?5:G:5F2=D H:== A2CE:4:A2E6 2D DA@?D@CD]k^Am kAm“(6 2C6 8C2E67F= 7@C E96 4@?E:?F65 DFAA@CE @7 @FC 4@>>F?:EJ 2?5 E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ 4@>6 E@86E96C E@ 96=A >66E E96 ?665D @7 @FC ?6:893@CD[” D2:5 C6AC6D6?E2E:G6D @7 E96 $2=EG:==6 |:?:DE6C:2= pDD@4:2E:@?] “tG6CJ DA@?D@CD9:A 96=AD FD 4@?E:?F6 AC@G:5:?8 2DD:DE2?46 E@ E9@D6 H9@ ?665 :E >@DE]”k^Am kAm%9@D6 :?E6C6DE65 :? 364@>:?8 2 9@=6 DA@?D@C @C =62C?:?8 >@C6 23@FE E96 E@FC?2>6?E 2C6 6?4@FC2865 E@ 4@?E24E !2DE@C r9F4< w2CC:D 2E u:CDE r9C:DE:2? r9FC49 2E k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i49F4<D2G653J8C246oAC@E@?>2:=]4@>Qm49F4<D2G653J8C246oAC@E@?>2:=]4@>k^2m @C cab\fhf\_hcbk^Am kAmr964<D >2J 36 >256 A2J23=6 E@ $2=EG:==6 |:?:DE6C:2= pDD@4:2E:@?]k^AmkAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? @C DA@?D@CD9:A @AA@CEF?:E:6D[ 4@?E24E !2DE@C w2CC:D]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth County to close trash collection stations an additional day As officials continue to search for cost-saving measures, Smyth County’s convenience stations for trash collection will soon be closed a secon… Smyth County treasurer describes financial situation as 'perfect storm' Treasurer Tom Burkett was blunt when he addressed the Smyth County Board of Supervisors last week about growing demands on county coffers and … 'If I Were Mayor': Northwood student wins regional award for essay If she was the mayor of Saltville, Kenzley Frye would address day-to-day issues like potholes, while also working on enhanced tourism marketin… Smyth students get inside look into justice system After hours in Smyth County Circuit Court Friday morning, Commonwealth’s Attorney Phillip “Bucky” Blevins declared that he could see each one … Virginia Tech administrators Wurthman, Brugger McSorley lose their jobs Executive associate athletic directors Brad Wurthman and Bridget McSorley have been let go.