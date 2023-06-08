Happy birthday to Gary Gillman on June 12 and Fonda Albert, Brenda Bradberry and Allen Shupe on June 17.

The Rev. Scott Thayer was our guest speaker on Sunday morning. His message was “The Enemy is Us,” based on 1 Peter 4:12 and 1 Peter 5:6-11. The choir’s special was “We Believe.” Our first Sunday lunch followed our worship service. After our meal, birthday cake was served to everyone in honor of Catherine Blatterman’s 18th birthday on June 6.

Sara Williamson will be in charge of our worship service on Sunday, June 11. She will be speaking on her recent mission trip to Nicaragua.

The Finance Committee will meet on Monday, June 12, at 5:30 p.m.

The United Women in Faith will meet on Thursday, June 15, at 5 p.m. in the fellowship hall.

Flag Day is June 14.

Sympathy is extended to the Rev. Paige Wimberly in the death of her father.

Rachel and I enjoyed “After Hours” in Withers Park on Friday evening. The band was The Tones. It was a very pleasant evening to be outside.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Kaye Vollmer.

Chautauqua will begin on Friday, June 16, with a balloon glow at WCC.

Quote: “Blessed is he who expects nothing, for he shall never be disappointed.”

Bible Verse: “How wonderful to be wise, to analyze and interpret things. Wisdom lights up a person’s face, softening its harshness.” Ecclesiastes 8:1.

Senior Day in Withers Park will be on Thursday, June 15.