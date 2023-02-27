A one-time Barren Springs resident accused in a Pulaski County double slaying is also awaiting trial on Wythe County charges.

On Feb. 23, a Wythe County judge sent an Oct. 27, 2022, unauthorized use of a vehicle charge against 52-year-old Mark David Weiss to a grand jury. Weiss also has a pending failure to perform promised construction charge in Circuit Court. He was indicted on Jan. 17.

Claiming that Weiss wouldn’t return her 2019 Toyota 4x4, Elizabeth Crockett, who had the same Barren Springs address as Weiss, took out the unauthorized use warrant.

“I told him Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, to bring my truck back,” she wrote in a criminal complaint. “He refuses.”

According to a Southwest Times article, the truck was tied to a December 2022 shooting and slaying of a man and his girlfriend whose bodies were found in the New River in January.

Police said 25-year-old Jamie Leigh Frazier of Dublin and 52-year-old Johnny Raymond Thomas of Pulaski were shot and killed before being dumped into the river.

Accused of being the shooter, Weiss has been charged with second-degree murder, arson and other crimes in the deaths. Three other suspects – 36-year-old Ashley Nichole Edwards, 57-year-old Terrence Wade Edwards and 18-year-old Nolan Michael Neil -- have also been charged in the slayings.

Being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail, Weiss, a construction worker, has a lengthy criminal history and was on probation in three counties at the time of his January arrest on murder charges.

On Feb. 7, Weiss was convicted of violating his probation on a prior Bedford County conviction. He was sentenced to 14 days in jail.

He has a probation revocation hearing set for today in Giles County Circuit Court and is awaiting another revocation hearing in Montgomery County Circuit Court, according to online records.

Court records show he’s been convicted of credit card fraud, failure to perform promised construction, grand larceny, possession of a firearm by a felon and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

His preliminary hearing on the Pulaski County charges has been set for May 1.