Eastern Montgomery’s offense was repelled by Rural Retreat’s defense.

The Indians (1-1) limited the Mustangs to 139 total yards and forced four turnovers in rolling to a non-district road win.

It was Rural Retreat’s fourth shutout in the last 10 games and guys like Austin Umberger, Chaz Penwright, Alijeh Nunley and Trever Shelton contributed their share of hard hits.

Shelton also scored two touchdowns, catching a scoring strike from Caleb Roberts and scooping up a fumble and taking it to the house.

Gunner Hagerman also had two TDs, while Hunter Vaught and Anderson Newberry also reached the end zone.

Eastern Montgomery’s defense didn’t do much better as the Mustangs (0-2) surrendered 361 yards of total offense.

Rural Retreat 7 14 13 6—40

Eastern Montgomery 0 0 0 0—0

Scoring Summary

RR – Hagerman 8 run (Hammack kick)

RR – Shelton 16 pass from Roberts (Hammack kcik)

RR – Hagerman 23 pass from Roberts (Hammack kick)

RR – Shelton 14 fumble return (Hammack kick)

RR – Vaught 8 run (kick failed)

RR – Newberry 1 run (kick failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: RR 15, EM 11; Rushes-Yards: RR 31-302, EM 31-97; Passing Yards: RR 59, EM 42; Comp.-Att.-Int.: RR 5-6-1, EM 6-12-2; Fumbles-Lost: RR 1-0, EM 3-2; Penalties-Yards: RR 8-44, EM 9-57; Punts-Average: RR 1-48, EM 3-33.