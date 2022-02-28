3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $169,000

Live where you work! In-town location, 3BR, 2BA, 1/4-acre lot/yard, heat pump, replacement roof, and B-1 Zoning make this offering a must see. Inside you'll find hardwood floors, a tiled bathroom upstairs, a spacious living room, a bedroom on the first floor, laundry facilities on the first floor, dining room, and two bedrooms with a shared bathroom upstairs. Tight and tidy and conveniently located to everything in town. Take a look at the photos and schedule your showing today.