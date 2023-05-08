BASEBALL
Team District Overall
Auburn 10-0 15-2
Grayson County 8-2 11-7
George Wythe 6-4 6-7
Galax 5-5 9-6
Bland County 3-8 7-11
Fort Chiswell 3-8 4-10
Giles 1-9 5-11
GAME RESULTS--
Monday May 1
People are also reading…
Bland County 15, Giles 4 (5)
Pulaski County 15, George Wythe 2 (5)
Auburn 9, Grayson County 2
Tuesday May 2
Grayson County 12, Bland County 1 (5)
Galax 15, Fort Chiswell 7
Auburn 20, Giles 0 (5)
Wednesday May 3
Summers County WV 14, Bland County 4 (5)
George Wythe at Graham (cancelled)
Friday May 5
Bland County 8, Fort Chiswell 5
Auburn 23, Eastern Montgomery 1 (5)
Galax 15, Giles 2
Grayson County 11, George Wythe 9
UPCOMING GAMES--
Friday May 12
Bland County at George Wythe
Monday May 15
2023 MED tournament
First round at higher seed
#7 seed at #2 seed
#6 seed at #3 seed
#5 seed at #4 seed
SOFTBALL
Team District Overall
Auburn 9-0 17-1
Fort Chiswell 9-1 13-3
Galax 4-4 6-7
Grayson County 5-5 8-9
George Wythe 4-6 7-9
Giles 1-8 3-13
Bland County 1-9 3-13
GAME RESULTS--
Monday May 1
Giles 12, Narrows 5
Giles 5, Narrows 0
Auburn 3, Grayson County 0
Pulaski County 11, George Wythe 1 (5)
Fort Chiswell at Graham (cancelled)
Tuesday May 2
Grayson County 12, Bland County 0 (5)
Fort Chiswell 10, Galax 0
Auburn 10, Giles 0
Wednesday May 3
Auburn 4, Christiansburg 2
Fort Chiswell 13, Giles 0 (5)
George Wythe at Graham (cancelled)
Friday May 5
Fort Chiswell 11, Bland County 1(5)
Giles 14, Galax 11
Grayson County 8, George Wythe 4
UPCOMING GAMES--
Tomorrow
Bland County at Giles (resumption of suspended game)
Friday May 12
Bland County at George Wythe
Monday Nay 15
2023 MED tournament
First round at higher seed
#7 seed at #2 seed
#6 seed at #3 seed
#5 seed at #4 seed
GIRLS SOCCER
Team District Overall
Auburn 5-0-2 7-3-3
George Wythe 5-0-2 6-4-2
Galax 3-4 3-7
Giles 2-3 2-8
Bland County 0-8 0-12-1
GAME RESULTS--
Monday May 1
George Wythe 7, Bland County 1
Auburn 9, Bath County 0
Friday May 5
Graham 7, Galax 0
Auburn 8, Giles 0
Radford 4, George Wythe 0
Bland County at Bath County (no report)
UPCOMING GAMES--
Monday May 15
2023 MED tournament
First round at higher seed
#5 seed at #2 seed
#4 seed at #3 seed
TRACK & FIELD
UPCOMING MEETS--
Today
At Fort Chiswell HS, Max Meadows
Fort Chiswell MED 2023
District competitions
Wednesday May 17
At Giles HS, Pearisburg
2023 MED championships
Individual and team championships