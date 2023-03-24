One dollar from every Marion cable bill goes to the town. The money accrues until officials see a need it can address. Earlier this month, the council agreed to tap into that account for $7,650 for equipment to help improve communication with citizens and bolster education efforts.

The money will buy information screens for the town hall and council chambers and equipment for use by the Smyth County Museum and Mt. Pleasant Museum to enhance their speaker programs and then share recordings via social media.

Ken Heath, Marion’s community and economic development director, presented the proposal to the town council.

He noted that the town would maintain ownership of all the equipment, but would loan each museum a laptop, LCD projector, wireless mic system, multimedia cart and projection screen.

Annaleigh DeBord, a Smyth County Historical Society leader, noted, “Having up-to-date equipment should mean that our presenters won’t have to bring their computers and equipment and their presentations will work without last-minute adaptations. Also with a mic and tripod, we can video our speakers and post presentations to Facebook and put it on our webpage with video and sound being clear.”

Each year, the Marion-based museum presents a variety of speakers monthly at no charge. While the museum’s speaker series isn’t finalized yet, DeBord said some of the recommended programs include an exploration of Marion Mets baseball, the history of local moonshine, Wytheville’s polio outbreak in 1950, and updates on the Octagon House, Settlers Museum, and William King Museum of Art. Other programs might examine Mountain Dew’s history, the Battle of King’s Mountain & the Overmountain Men, and Madame Russell and her monument. Other speakers could include storyteller Isaac Freeman, Daniel Shew, an old home restorer and realtor, and Carrie Sparks on plants and herbal remedies.

Heath noted that the equipment could also allow the programs to be livestreamed.

For the town hall, Heath recommended an information screen on the ground and center floors to relay information about upcoming meetings, leaf/brush pickup schedules, holiday closures and the like.

Another two ceiling-mounted screens would be added to the council chambers with one facing the council and another for the public “so that agendas and presentations can be easily shared during meetings.”

In a written report, Heath said, “These technology updates will help modernize our communications with the public and enhance our social media platforms with new programming provided by the Historical Association.”

During the council meeting, Heath said, the project can be accomplished with no use of taxpayer dollars.

The council unanimously OK’d the equipment proposal.