The trio will entertain the audience with excerpts from Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue,” "Porgy and Bess" and “An American in Paris,” Copeland’s “Hoe-Down” from Rodeo and Joplin Ragtime. Broadway songs by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim and others will leave you with a spring in your step. The Rainier Trio is comprised of brothers, Kevin and Bryan Matheson on violin and viola and pianist Brenda Wittwer.