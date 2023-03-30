Headaches caused by software issues that delayed real estate tax bills from going out on time are continuing for the county Treasurer’s Office, which has been working through a constant string of deadlines.

The re-adjusted deadline for the payment of real estate tax bills was Friday, March 31. Treasurer Lori C. Guynn told Supervisors on Tuesday that the office would be open late to accommodate those needing to pay.

In a normal year, real estate and personal property tax bills are mailed in early October and are due in early December. Personal property taxes are for vehicles, motorcycles, campers, boat, trailers, mobile homes and business related taxes like furniture and fixtures, merchants’ capital, signs, etc. Real estate taxes are for land and/or house and buildings.

Issues with a new software created a mountain of work for employees and delayed bills from being mailed to property owners. The board last year voted to give a 20 percent rebate on personal property taxes paid in full before Dec. 30.

Guynn told Supervisors that she and her staff were working on processing the rebates, but said it’s a slow process. She said she would like to have it all cleared out by April, pointing out that they’ve gotten through less than a third of the alphabet so far. Guynn said they are releasing the refunds in manageable batches.

Wading through the rebates requires a manual adjustment and is labor-intensive, she said. Meanwhile the Treasurer’s Office still has day-to-day duties that must be completed. Including Guynn, the Treasurer’s Office has four full-time employees.

“We’re getting there,” she said, adding that after Friday her staff would be able to concentrate more fully on sending out the rebates.

Board Chairman Brian Vaught said getting the rebates sent out needs to be a priority and suggested that savings in personnel has put an option for overtime on the table. Guynn said that the work has left her staff mentally exhausted by the end of the day and it’s not fair to ask them to stay longer. They are, however, considering coming in to work on April 7, when the office is closed to the public for Good Friday.

Vaught also asked if it would help to close the Treasurer’s Office to the public for five days in order to help get caught up. County Administrator Stephen Bear said that wouldn’t necessarily help and that by the coming week the staff should be able to work exclusively on getting the rebates out.

“It needs to be done,” Guynn said. “I’m well aware it needs to be completed.”

Supervisor Ryan Lawson thanked Guynn for the work the office has done, adding that though complaints are flooding in about the rebate status, people forget that the county didn’t have to offer money back.

“We did this because we felt it was the right thing to do,” she said, particularly when the software woes had dealt the county a bad hand.

In other news, Supervisors, following a short public hearing, unanimously approved issuing $465,180 in bonds to pay for capital improvements to county wastewater facilities. A closing on the bond was set for April 6.

The board also held a public hearing on its intent to apply for USDA Rural Development funds to aid with the installation of a water line to serve the Barrett Mill Road area, just down Grayson Turnpike. Bear said no action was needed from the board.

At the beginning of the meeting, Supervisors recognized four Rural Retreat wrestlers – a freshman and three senior – for their state championship wins. The board honored seniors Ely Blevins, Parker Stone and Mason Via and freshman Caleb Gibson.