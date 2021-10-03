 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Max Meadows - $275,000

  • Updated
Beautiful home on a massive lot convenient to local schools, restaurants, and I-81. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home offers a dream kitchen, sizable rooms, quality updates, and a fenced in back yard. With an oversized two car garage, nearly an acre of land, and a partial basement and outdoor shed, this property has room for families of all sizes and room to grow.

