Wytheville Community College (WCC) recently recognized 2022-2023 faculty, staff, and administrators for their contributions to the college and to the community. The recipients of each award were chosen by an Ad-Hoc Committee composed of their peers. Each recipient received a plaque or a certificate and a monetary award.

The following WCC faculty members received awards:

Danny Choate: Outstanding Faculty Award. This award recognizes a teaching faculty member who exhibits exemplary performance, dedication, and commitment to teaching, institutional responsibility, scholarly and creative engagement, and service. Choate is also the college nominee for the Chancellor’s Award for Teaching Excellence and the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia Outstanding Faculty Award. Choate is assistant professor and Construction Technology Program Head at WCC.

Julia Jackson-King: Excellence in Teaching Award. This award recognizes a teaching faculty member who demonstrates exemplary performance, dedication, and commitment to teaching. The recipient must possess an ability to inspire students to perform beyond normal expectations, and a responsiveness to needs within and outside of class. King is an associate professor and Physical Therapist Assistant Program Head at WCC.

Cindy Kincer: Faculty Service Award. This award recognizes a teaching-faculty member who gives the college exceptional service, other than teaching, in a manner that is beyond normal expectations and above specific monetary compensation. The recipient of the award demonstrates exemplary performance in institutional responsibility, scholarly and creative engagement, and service. Kincer is an assistant professor of Biology at WCC.

Mimi Leonard and Natasha Puckett: Advancement of Instruction Award. The award recognizes teaching faculty who have made significant contributions to the improvement of instruction at the college. Leonard is an associate professor of Developmental English at WCC. Puckett is an Education Support Specialist III at WCC.

Heather Lowe and Amber Shuler: WCC Rising Star Award. These faculty members demonstrate exemplary service, dedication, and enthusiasm in support of the mission of the college and have fewer than five years of employment at WCC. Lowe is an assistant professor of mathematics at WCC. Shuler is the Dental Hygiene and Dental Assisting Program head at WCC.

Johnathon Ferguson: Recognition Award for Teaching and Scholarly and Creative Engagement. Ferguson is an instructor of Machine Technology at WCC.

Dr. Rita Phillips: Recognition Award for Institutional Responsibility. Phillips is a professor of Dental Hygiene/Dental Assisting at WCC.

Staci Thomas: Recognition Award for Teaching. Thomas is an associate professor of Dental Hygiene/Dental Assisting at WCC.

Susan Evans: Outstanding Administrative Faculty Award. This award recognizes a current administrative faculty member who exhibits exemplary performance, dedication, and commitment in two or more of the domains of: leadership skills, college and community service, non-routine and strategic responsibilities, customer service, and collegiality. Evans is dean of Transfer and Educational Partnerships at WCC.

Malinda Eversole: Outstanding Administrative Service Award. This award recognizes a current administrative faculty member who demonstrates exemplary performance, dedication, and commitment to providing service, beyond their job description. Recipients are selected based on criteria such as the person’s responsiveness to needs of students, faculty, staff, and community patrons and the individual’s depth and breadth of expertise, sensitivity, enthusiasm, and dedication. Eversole is director of human resources at WCC.

Deanna Bradberry, Vicki Delp, and Roland Hall: Recognition Award. Bradberry is public relations and development coordinator at WCC. Delp is Director of Institutional Effectiveness, Research, and Planning at WCC. Hall is WCC’s dean of Workforce Development and Occupational Programs.

Jessica Phillips: Support Staff of the Year Award. This award began in 1997 to recognize the exemplary contributions of a support staff person, based on, but not limited to: job performance, job knowledge and skills, cooperation, dependability, loyalty, attitude, integrity, personality, and relations with fellow employees, students and/or the public. Phillips is a WCC Front Desk Support and Advisor.

Sherry White: Distinguished Support Staff Award. This award recognizes a support staff person for extraordinary contributions while serving the needs of students, faculty, and/or administrators in support of the mission of the college, the individual’s depth and breadth of expertise in his or her respective field, as well as his or her enthusiasm and dedication. White is the student financial accountant at WCC.

Lisa Murrell: WCC Excellence in Customer Service Award. This award recognizes a support staff member who consistently demonstrates excellence in customer service to WCC students, external constituents, and/or colleagues. Murrell works in the WCC Financial Aid Office.

Carol Sheets: Support Staff Rising Star Award. This award recognizes a support staff person who has excelled in his or her current position and who demonstrates strong potential for continued excellence in supporting the mission of the college and has been employed between one and three years at WCC. Sheets is a WCC Chancellor Success Coach.

Kasandra Ferland: Outstanding Part-time Support Staff Employee Award. This award recognizes the outstanding work of part-time WCC employees who have been employed by the college for at least two years. The recipient has demonstrated excellence in the performance of his or her duties, helps provide support services for WCC students, faculty, and administrators, and contributes to the overall college community. Ferland works with the WCC Upward Bound Program.