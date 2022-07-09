3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $259,900

Act quickly on this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home that was just built in 2020. Home offers a large kitchen with granite countertops and open floor plan to dining room/living room. Home encompasses a a large master bedroom with walk in closet. The master bath steals the show with massive tile walk in shower and multiple shower head options. This gorgeous home is one level living at its finest and is move in ready. Great location and easy to maintain yard makes this home a must see. Please call to schedule a showing now