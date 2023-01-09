JUST SAYIN': Death comes in threes

If I try, maybe I can. I would have to think a long time, though, to figure out something that hurts more than loss. Fair enough since loss is such a general term, right? That would encompass everything from death to illness to unemployment to divorce. That’s a broad gamut. These are my thoughts this week in Bland.

We have lost the bank. Certainly we have another, and I’m so incredibly thankful for First Sentinel, but the loss of our bank on Main Street, the one we all used for generations, is more than just a mild inconvenience. It’s downright disheartening. That’s the bank where I opened my first checking account. That’s the bank where I finally discovered my mother’s engagement ring, hidden in a safe deposit box all these years. That’s the bank where I’ve greeted those faces I’ve known all my life. C.L., Vicki., Nola, Donna, Kat, and Cora….these are our people. The people I could call and know who I was talking to by their voice, who would help me with my Daddy because they knew him, too, and they understood. People who care. For the record, everyone at First Sentinel cares, too, and I’m over the moon we have them!

It’s not just the bank. We have lost our paper. The Bland County Messenger is to be no more, absorbed, as I understand it, by the Wytheville Enterprise. A lot of factors have transpired to kill our little newspaper. Paper publications have for years now been dying as more people get their news from the internet. And personally, I think, as fewer people read anything at all or are concerned in general. Besides who needs a paper when you have Facebook? Insert eye roll here. Video killed the radio star and social media killed the Bland Messenger. My humble opinion only.

And now, as death comes in three’s, we have lost Tommy Dunn’s. That one hurt even worse. Tommy is one heck of a guy, and he’s half the attraction to going into the store anyway. Always a smile and a kind word. He sold me my first vehicle. He has sold me some of the best burgers of my life. And I just get that feeling that he’d do anything in the world for ya. Salt of the earth. The Square is a landmark. People don’t just go in and pay for their gas and leave. They sit a spell and shoot the you-know-what. It’s the unofficial-official meeting place of the undercover Bland mafia and the more newly formed BCLGOB. (That’s the Bland County Lodge of the Good Ole Boys….see my sons for information). Plans are made there, the kind you didn’t know were ever made, but rest assured they are. Important political decisions have been negotiated over biscuits and gravy in the back room. I’m obviously kidding…or am I?

I have been avoiding even looking at the building as I drive by, the same way I don’t want to look at the dairy we don’t own anymore. I will not go over there. It’s all too different, and I want to remember it how it was. When it was ours. If I can keep it there that way in my head, it’s still mine.

And then like the proverbial Phoenix from the ashes we hear that Tommy is going to rebuild. I don’t know about you but that was the shot in the arm that my heart needed. I am thrilled, nay, ecstatic.

It’s a fact that the only certainty of life is that nothing stays the same. Cora says she doesn’t fear change, but I do. I always have. I abhor it. Too much at one time is even more painful. Seems like it usually works that way, doesn’t it?

Maybe I’m making too much of it. Fair. Maybe I’m romanticizing a gas station. But it’s more than that to me and a lot of others. Tommy’s is a meeting place. Tommy’s is good food and memories and a Bland institution that we have all been grieving. And hearing that it’s going to be rebuilt is the best news I could’ve heard.

That news is much more than the literal words of a business’s return. It’s the news that a good man still has the will to help and serve and be there for his neighbors. It’s the news that a part of my childhood still will exist. It’s a balm to my soul that not everything has to be ripped away. At least not all at once.

A teacher and mother, Meagan Morehead Bradshaw lives on a farm in Bland County; contact her at meaganmorehead123@gmail.com.