Wytheville police obtain warrants in Walmart bomb threat

Wytheville Police Department Detective Lonnie Anders has obtained the following arrest warrants on Alan Dale Rosenbaum, 41, of Charlottesville, formerly of Wytheville:
Felony: Communicate to Walmart threats to bomb or burn the building.
Misdemeanor: Threaten an illegal act over the telephone.
The arrest warrants are for the bomb threat made to Walmart on Sunday night, January 22, which led to the evacuation of the store. Explosive detection K9’s from the Virginia State Police and Virginia Tech Police Department responded at the request of the Wytheville Police Department to search for any explosive devices. None was found and the store was deemed safe to enter by 11 p.m.
Charlottesville police are currently attempting to locate Rosenbaum, police said. He is also entered as a wanted person in NCIC/VCIN.