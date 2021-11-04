3 Bedroom Home in Atkins - $96,000

Well maintained doublewide off the beaten path in Atkins. Move in ready and all one level. Walk-in closet in Master bedroom. Windows are double paned and tilt for easy cleaning. Roof was replaced in 2021. Dish cabinet in dining area, dual chair on back deck, and shed convey. There is a deeded right-of-way on the property for access by neighbors behind the home. Doublewide sits on pillars with skirting around outside. Current owners used CenturyLink for internet, Comcast is available. Supra box is on front door.