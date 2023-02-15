Emory & Henry College has finalized its new Master of Science of Nursing (MSN) through the School of Nursing in preparation for a new cohort of graduate students and professionals interested in additional career opportunities in nursing.

The MSN program at Emory & Henry College is a hybrid program with on-campus intensive experiences at the Health Sciences campus in Marion. The new program at the college prepares Registered Nurses for additional healthcare and teaching career opportunities.

“Nursing students and professionals can take their careers to new heights as advanced practice licensed nurses. Our program is delivered online with some required on-campus experiences at our state-of-the-art facilities for hands-on instruction and inter-professional educational opportunities. In addition to enhanced clinical employment opportunities, an MSN degree can launch a career as Nursing Faculty,” said Founding Dean of the School of Nursing Dr. Laurie Anne Ferguson.

The School of Nursing boasts award-winning faculty with years of combined experience. Throughout the hybrid coursework members of the program will have an opportunity to fulfill core coursework hours and then choose between two tracks with specific courses and clinical requirements.

“An MSN degree will open new doors by giving you advanced clinical skills and knowledge leading to certification as a Family Nurse Practitioner or a Clinical Nurse Specialist,” said Ferguson.

There are two MSN tracks to choose from, including Clinical Nurse Specialist (CNS) and Nurse Educator (NE) or Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP). Both tracks lead to eligibility for Advanced Practice Licensure.

The MSN curriculum offers an accelerated pathway from an associate’s degree in Nursing (ADN) to MSN. Obtaining an MSN opens additional career opportunities. In addition to gaining advanced knowledge of serving in healthcare, the Emory & Henry MSN program prepares students to teach nursing as a profession after graduation. An MSN earned from Emory & Henry will afford graduates greater control over their future and prestige in their field.

To learn more about the School of Nursing at Emory & Henry College, visit ehc.edu/nursing and to learn more about the Master of Science of Nursing, visit ehc.edu/msn.