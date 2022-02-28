Immaculate 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home with one level living is now available. Inside you have an open floor plan with french doors leading out to the deck and fenced in back yard. Bedrooms are a nice size with large hall bath and bath in primary bedroom. Outside you have a covered country front porch, a nice outbuilding and a 2 car carport. Located just minutes from school, shopping, I-77 and I-81 for convenience and just minutes from the New River and New River Trail for fun! Call today to view.
3 Bedroom Home in Max Meadows - $175,000
