Happy birthday to Sara Williamson on March 10.

The Rev. Joe Mack Taylor was in charge of our Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church worship service on Sunday morning.

First Sunday lunch will be on March 5 following the worship service.

For the month of March, we are requesting peanut butter for Agape Food Pantry, but we also appreciate any other canned goods you would like to donate.

The church office hours have changed. They are now Monday and Wednesday from noon-5 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

The United Women in Faith held its call to prayer and self-denial program on Thursday, Feb. 23, in the fellowship hall.

Marie Bishop was in charge of the program on the “Charter for Racial Justice: We Believe.”

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Harry Angstadt and Margaret McGee.

The first Soup and the Word was held on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at St. Paul United Methodist Church. The Rev. Lon Tobin had our message taken from John 3:16-17. Special music was by the St. Paul Sanctuary Choir. Next Tuesday, March 7, the host will be the Wytheville Baptist Church starting at noon.

Sign on a veterinary clinic: “Free belly rubs with exam! Sorry pets only.”

Quote: “One good thing about living in the past – it’s cheaper.”

Bible verse: “Lord, we show our trust in you by obeying your laws; our heart’s desire is to glorify your name.” Isaiah 26:8.

Tidbit: March 21, 1920, Sunday school enrollment was 98 with 49 members present. The Rev. Fry held the worship service and the collection was $1.45.”

The wind was very bad on Monday night into Tuesday morning, but the rest of the day was beautiful. Today (Wednesday) is the first of March and looks like it came in like a lamb. Wonder how March will go out?