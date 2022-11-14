Saltville museum's Winter Wonderland open to participants, listed as state destination

Christmas is just five weeks away, and the Museum of the Middle Appalachians is ready to help the community get in the spirit of the season.

The Saltville museum is hosting its 16th annual Winter Wonderland of Christmas Trees, featuring community sponsored and decorated Christmas trees, wreaths and other holiday vignettes.

The exhibit will open Sunday, Nov. 20, and stay up through Jan. 8, 2023.

The museum is encouraging civic organizations, churches, businesses, industries, offices, schools, and individuals take part. Trees may be themed, traditional, whimsical, unique, or a memorial. There’s no entry fee to take part. No judging will take place.

This year’s event is listed on the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s website as one of its Holiday Lights destinations and is expected to feature more than the 39 trees of 2021.

Contact the museum at 276-496-3633 or museumofthemiddleappalachians@gmail.com for more details, to reserve a space, or request a set-up time after 4 p.m. Set up is under way.

The museum is open daily Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.