Looking Back, Stepping Forward is Wythe-Grayson Regional Library’s theme for its 75th anniversary. Celebrate with us at our branch libraries in the coming week.

All branch libraries will be having an open house. You are invited to drop by and browse our branch libraries across both counties. Wythe County Public Library will have its open house on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. The Rural Retreat Public Library will have its open house on Thursday from 10 a.m. until noon. Refreshments will be served.

A lot has happened not only over the past 75 years, but since the very beginnings of library services in both counties. There is a rich heritage of outreach services and promoting reading to children plus having reading materials, fiction and non-fiction, available for all ages. Come by your library to see how it has grown.

We are interested in collecting your library stories, learning about your favorite books and the impact a library has had on your life. The stories collected so far over the 75 years are funny, uplifting, informative and interesting.

Everyone is welcome to drop by the open houses. If you have any questions, want to get a library card, or find out about our Friends of the Library groups, someone will be available to answer your questions. Take the time to browse our libraries. WGRL libraries offer a wide range of programs and services. This is a great time to learn about your local library and celebrate our anniversary with us.

Besides the open houses on Thursday at Rural Retreat and Friday in Wytheville, other activities in the coming week include:

Dungeons and Dragons gaming on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Wythe County Public Library;

A four-week Entrepreneurial Mindset Training Program starting Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. (and continuing for the next three Thursdays at the same time) at the Wythe County Public Library to help unlock potential for opportunity, knowledge and building your brand (further information available at the library); 2ork at your own pace, get training and practice developing an entrepreneurial mindset, and gain a community dedicated to your success;

The Twisted Stitchers knitting and social group Friday at the Wythe County Public Library, starting at 4 p.m.