From nearby Tazewell to a New Jersey library, other librarians want to learn about the magic happening in Saltville – magic that’s prompting face-to-face interactions among teenagers and is building critical thinking, math, and reading skills.

Kris Sheets, the branch supervisor, is delighted to share how Magic: The Gathering began and is flourishing with her peers.

At the outset, Sheets acknowledges that teenagers can be a difficult group for libraries to attract, but then she learned MagiKids and began asking some teens if they’d be interested in a Magic club. She “got a very encouraging ‘yes’ from the teens ….”

The library staff applied to MagiKids and the non-profit provided unsorted decks of cards and other materials at no cost.

According to MagiKids, the game cards are designed to generate discussion such as “Oh, look at this awesome card,” “This art is so cool,” or “Oh, this would be so good in my deck!” Talking about the cards, leads the participants “to build connections. It’s social, it’s creative, and each person connects via their area of interest.”

When it comes to actually playing the game, MagiKids says, the experience “gives kids hands-on learning, requiring them to use critical thinking to decide on the best course of play, and math and logic skills to determine how combat will end. It provides them with instant feedback on the decisions they made as they built their deck. It also gives them a good opportunity for face-to-face social interaction with their peers, increasingly valuable in this digital age.”

As the library staff brought the plans together, Sheets said, “We had a great turnout for an initial program meeting. I asked them if they wanted to meet monthly or did they want to meet more often. They quickly said that they wanted to meet each week! Teen Magic Gathering was born.”

Magic The Gathering now meets on Tuesdays from 4-6 p.m. at the Saltville Library. All the materials and snacks are provided.

That took place last September, and, Sheets said, the program has consistently had good attendance.

The library staff didn’t stop there, recognizing that they might also be able to attract teens who wanted to get together but not play the game.

“Once we got our core group,” Sheets said, “we started offering additional activities for teens who wanted to ‘gather’ but didn’t want to play Magic. We have different passive activities available: adult coloring, crafts, sticker mosaics and other activities that they can choose to do. For Citizen Science Month, we had a Lego Challenge for them to build Sassy [the library’s yellow belly slider] the perfect turtle home. This activity was very popular, and we put the creations on Facebook to allow people to vote for their favorites. And of course, we gave prizes!”

The library plans a variety of upcoming activities, including a Bean Boozled Challenge, a Minute to Win it Challenge, a badge making workshop, Nerf Wars, and a mini art show.

Sheets regularly sees magic happening.

“I’ve watched these teens each week as they’ve created new friendships and engaged in a meaningful way with each other using the game… as the vehicle to do so. They’ve become more comfortable with each other and with our staff. We take a hands-off approach to the actual game, but are in close proximity while they are playing and they consistently pull us into their discussions.”

The program is so popular that the library has even had adults want to participate, but, Sheets said, “My research in this program stresses that in order for this to be successful, it needs to be a teen-led activity without interference from adults except in the most basic way by staff.”

She noted that the library would like to do adult programming simultaneously but space doesn’t allow for that to happen. Sheets hopes that a future Saltville Library, now being studied, will allow for such programs.

As for her fellow librarians, Sheets has shared all her information with them. She observed, “I’ve found that librarians as a whole are an incredibly helpful group of people! I’ve gone to my groups many times for help, and they’ve always come through with great advice and resources. I was grateful that I was able to help other librarians get this program started in their libraries.”