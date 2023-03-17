Chilhowie 9, Richlands 4
The Warriors scored six runs in the fifth inning en route to the win.
Levi Teaters drove in two runs for Chilhowie (1-1) on two hits, while pitchers Dawson Tuell and Zac Hall combined for five strikeouts.
T.J. Earls contributed two hits for Richlands, including a double. Richlands outhit Chilhowie by a 7-5 margin.
