 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Bluefield - $459,000

5 Bedroom Home in Bluefield - $459,000

5 Bedroom Home in Bluefield - $459,000

French country styling with relaxing natural sunlit rooms.Main level master suite, flexible living spaces with volume 10', 14' and higher ceilings, office/sun room conveniently located just off kitchen. Daylight walk out finished lower level with guest suite and mini kitchen. Impeccably kept home ready for occupancy.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police nab carjacker
Latest Headlines

Police nab carjacker

A Maryland man eager to pick his girlfriend up from a Tennessee jail is facing a felony carjacking charge after he forced a juvenile out of he…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics