 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $650,000

5 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $650,000

5 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $650,000

Tucked away in a wooded paradise, this Colonial is ready for its new owner. This custom-built masterpiece is a perfect marriage of elegance and functionality. Featuring five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and nearly 4,000 sq ft, this home has an amazing amount of space. Charming features including a gourmet kitchen, three fireplaces, a wood-burning stove, large windows, and high-end finishes make this house feel like a true home. Come and enjoy the cool, quiet mountain evenings on the large patio and enjoy watching wildlife across your 15 acres of seclusion. This one-owner property is truly a one-of-a-kind gem and it's ready to be your family's forever home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police nab carjacker
Latest Headlines

Police nab carjacker

A Maryland man eager to pick his girlfriend up from a Tennessee jail is facing a felony carjacking charge after he forced a juvenile out of he…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics