5 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $650,000

Tucked away in a wooded paradise, this Colonial is ready for its new owner. This custom-built masterpiece is a perfect marriage of elegance and functionality. Featuring five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and nearly 4,000 sq ft, this home has an amazing amount of space. Charming features including a gourmet kitchen, three fireplaces, a wood-burning stove, large windows, and high-end finishes make this house feel like a true home. Come and enjoy the cool, quiet mountain evenings on the large patio and enjoy watching wildlife across your 15 acres of seclusion. This one-owner property is truly a one-of-a-kind gem and it's ready to be your family's forever home.