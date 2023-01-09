 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Team;District;Overall

George Wythe;4-0;9-1

Auburn;5-1;11-3

Bland County;3-2;9-4

Fort Chiswell;2-2;5-6

Giles;1-3;2-5

Grayson County;1-3;2-6

Galax;0-5;0-10

GAME RESULTS--

Tuesday Jan. 3

George Wythe 74, Bland County 42

Grayson County 51, Galax 31

Auburn 90, Fort Chiswell 60

Wednesday Jan. 4

Carroll County 80, Grayson County 46

Rural Retreat 54, Galax 42

Auburn 64, Giles 14

Friday Jan. 6

Bland County 57, Grayson County 36

Fort Chiswell 56, Galax 47

Auburn 74, Christiansburg 56

Saturday Jan. 7

Hurley/Giles

Craig County at Bland County (ppd/Jan. 14)

UPCOMING GAMES--

Friday Jan. 13

Bland County at Giles

Saturday Jan. 14

Craig County at Bland County

Tuesday Jan. 17

Bland County at Auburn

BOYS BOX SCORES

GEORGE WYTHE (4-0, 9-1) 74

T. Rainey 1 0-0 3, Huff 2 2-2 6, B. Rainey 7 0-2 14, Kirtner 5 1-2 14, Campbell 7 2-5 16, Delp 2 2-2 7, Goode 3 0-0 8, Masten-Hale 0 0-0 0, Pulliam 0 0-0 0, Martin 3 0-4 6. TOTALS 30 7-17 74

BLAND COUNTY (2-2, 8-4) 42

Watters 2-2 0-1 4, James 6-12 2-4 15, Pauley 3-7 0-0 8, Nolley 1-5 2-2 4, Thompson 2-4 0-0 5, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Boone 0-4 0-0 0, Smith 2-4 1-1 6, Brady 0-0 0-0 0, Pennington 0-1 0-0 0, Myers 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS 16-42 5-8 42

George Wythe; 19;13;19;23;--74

Bland County;6;14;11;11;--42

3-point goals: T. Rainey, Kirtner 3, Delp, Goode 2, James, Pauley 2, Thompson, Smith. BC 3-point shooting: (5-11) James 1-3, Pauley 2-4, Thompson 1-2, Boone 0-1, Smith 1-1. BC rebounds: 20 (Smith 6). BC assists: 5 (James 2, Smith 2). BC steals: 4 (Watters, James, Pauley, Nolley). BC blocked shots: 4 (Nolley, Thompson, Johnson, Boone. Total fouls: GW 11, BC 12. Fouled out: none. JV score: George Wythe 47, Bland County 33.

*              *              *              *              *

BLAND COUNTY (3-2, 9-4) 57

Watters 2-2 0-0 4, James 7-15 2-2 16, Pauley 3-7 3-4 9, Nolley 1-6 0-0 3, Thompson 5-9 0-0 13, Johnson 1-2 1-2 3, Boone 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 3-4 0-0 9, Brady 0-1 0-0 0, Pennington 0-1 0-0 0, Myers 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS 22-48 6-8 57

GRAYSON COUNTY (1-3, 2-6) 36

Gillespie 5 1-2 12, Cheeks 2 0-0 5, Simpson 3 0-0 7, Ma.Goad 3 2-2 8, Mc. Goad 1 0-0 2, Sindler 0 0-0 0, Dowell 0 0-0 0, Phipps 1 0-0 2, Weatherman 0 0-2 0. TOTALS 15 3-6 36

Bland County;13;21;15;8;--57

Grayson County;4;13;10;9;--36

3-point goals: Nolley, Thompson 3, Smith 3, Gillespie, Cheeks, Simpson. BC 3-point shooting: James 0-2, Pauley 0-4, Nolley 1-5, Thompson 3-6, Smith 3-4, Brady 0-1, Pennington 0-1. BC rebounds: 28 (Pauley 8). BC assists: 10 (James 4). BC steals: 15 (Thompson 5). BC blocked shots: 2 (Thompson 2). Total fouls: BC 5, GC 9. Fouled out: none. JV score: Bland County 46, Grayson County 24.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Team;District;Overall

George Wythe;4-0;7-2

Fort Chiswell;3-0;7-4

Galax;3-2;6-5

Auburn;2-3;3-8

Grayson County;1-3;4-7

Bland County;1-4;6-6

Giles;0-2;0-9

GAME RESULTS--

Tuesday Jan. 3

George Wythe 46, Bland County 15

Galax 50, Grayson County 31

Fort Chiswell 62, Auburn 46

Wednesday Jan. 4

Rural Retreat 45, Galax 16

Narrows 58, Giles 49

Marion 56, George Wythe 48

Holston 49, Grayson County 35

Friday Jan. 6

Grayson County 41, Bland County 33

Fort Chiswell 48, Galax 40

Auburn at Giles (ppd)

Saturday Jan. 7

Craig County at Bland County (ppd/Jan. 14)

UPCOMING GAMES--

Tomorrow

Eastern Montgomery at Bland County

Friday Jan. 13

Bland County at Giles

Saturday Jan. 14

Craig County at Bland County

Tuesday Jan. 17

Bland County at Auburn

GIRLS BOX SCORES

GEORGE WYTHE (4-0, 7-1) 46

Berry 3 0-0 7, Tate 5 1-4 14, Malavolti 1 0-0 3, Wolfe 2 1-2 6, Carter-Bennett 1 1-2 3, Luttrell 3 1-2 8, Cannoy 0 1-2 1, Scott 0 0-0 0, Faulkner 2 0-4 4. TOTALS 17 5-16 46

BLAND COUNTY (1-3, 6-5) 15

Rasnake 2-4 0-0 4, M. Tindall 0-3 0-0 0, D. Sanders 1-4 1-2 3, Dillow 1-5 1-2 3, B. Sanders 1-5 0-2 2, Sandlin 0-1 0-0 0, Collins 0-0 0-0 0, C. Tindall 0-4 1-2 1, Crigger 0-0 0-0 0, Meadows 0-4 2-2 2. TOTALS 5-30 5-10 15

George Wythe;13;11;15;7;--46

Bland County;6;3;4;2;--15

3-point goals: Berry, Tate 3, Malavolti, Wolfe, Luttrell. BC 3-point shooting: (0-2) M. Tindall 0-1, C. Tindall 0-1. BC rebounds: 19 (D. Sanders 6). BC assists: 4 (Rasnake, M. Tindall, D. Sanders, B. Sanders). BC steals: 9 (Dillow 3). BC blocked shots: 4 (D. Sanders 2). Total fouls: GW 11, BC 13. Fouled out: none. JV score: George Wythe 37, Bland County 24.

*              *              *              *              *

BLAND COUNTY (1-4, 6-6) 33

Rasnake 2 2-2 6, C. Tindall 0 0-0 0, Meadows 5 1-2 12, Sandlin 0 0-0 0, Dillow 3 1-3 7, Crigger 0 0-0 0, B. Sanders 1 0-0 2, D. Sanders 3 0-0 6. TOTALS 14 4-7 33

GRAYSON COUNTY (1-3, 4-7) 41

C. Wilson 3 2-2 9, Pope 3 3-6 9, Ramey 0 0-0 0, Conklin 0 4-7 4, Bennett 7 0-2 14, A. Wilson 0 0-0 0, Parks 0 0-0 0, Clontz 2 1-2 5. TOTALS 15 10-119 41

Bland County;11;5;6;11;--33

Grayson County;6;5;12;18;--41

3-point goals: Meadows, C. Wilson. BC 3-point shooting: (1-     Total fouls: BC 18, GC 11. Fouled out: none. JV score: Bland County 48, Grayson County 21.

