High School Roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL
Team;District;Overall
George Wythe;4-0;9-1
Auburn;5-1;11-3
Bland County;3-2;9-4
Fort Chiswell;2-2;5-6
Giles;1-3;2-5
Grayson County;1-3;2-6
Galax;0-5;0-10
GAME RESULTS--
Tuesday Jan. 3
George Wythe 74, Bland County 42
Grayson County 51, Galax 31
Auburn 90, Fort Chiswell 60
Wednesday Jan. 4
Carroll County 80, Grayson County 46
Rural Retreat 54, Galax 42
Auburn 64, Giles 14
Friday Jan. 6
Bland County 57, Grayson County 36
Fort Chiswell 56, Galax 47
Auburn 74, Christiansburg 56
Saturday Jan. 7
Hurley/Giles
Craig County at Bland County (ppd/Jan. 14)
UPCOMING GAMES--
Friday Jan. 13
Bland County at Giles
Saturday Jan. 14
Craig County at Bland County
Tuesday Jan. 17
Bland County at Auburn
BOYS BOX SCORES
GEORGE WYTHE (4-0, 9-1) 74
T. Rainey 1 0-0 3, Huff 2 2-2 6, B. Rainey 7 0-2 14, Kirtner 5 1-2 14, Campbell 7 2-5 16, Delp 2 2-2 7, Goode 3 0-0 8, Masten-Hale 0 0-0 0, Pulliam 0 0-0 0, Martin 3 0-4 6. TOTALS 30 7-17 74
BLAND COUNTY (2-2, 8-4) 42
Watters 2-2 0-1 4, James 6-12 2-4 15, Pauley 3-7 0-0 8, Nolley 1-5 2-2 4, Thompson 2-4 0-0 5, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Boone 0-4 0-0 0, Smith 2-4 1-1 6, Brady 0-0 0-0 0, Pennington 0-1 0-0 0, Myers 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS 16-42 5-8 42
George Wythe; 19;13;19;23;--74
Bland County;6;14;11;11;--42
3-point goals: T. Rainey, Kirtner 3, Delp, Goode 2, James, Pauley 2, Thompson, Smith. BC 3-point shooting: (5-11) James 1-3, Pauley 2-4, Thompson 1-2, Boone 0-1, Smith 1-1. BC rebounds: 20 (Smith 6). BC assists: 5 (James 2, Smith 2). BC steals: 4 (Watters, James, Pauley, Nolley). BC blocked shots: 4 (Nolley, Thompson, Johnson, Boone. Total fouls: GW 11, BC 12. Fouled out: none. JV score: George Wythe 47, Bland County 33.
* * * * *
BLAND COUNTY (3-2, 9-4) 57
Watters 2-2 0-0 4, James 7-15 2-2 16, Pauley 3-7 3-4 9, Nolley 1-6 0-0 3, Thompson 5-9 0-0 13, Johnson 1-2 1-2 3, Boone 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 3-4 0-0 9, Brady 0-1 0-0 0, Pennington 0-1 0-0 0, Myers 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS 22-48 6-8 57
GRAYSON COUNTY (1-3, 2-6) 36
Gillespie 5 1-2 12, Cheeks 2 0-0 5, Simpson 3 0-0 7, Ma.Goad 3 2-2 8, Mc. Goad 1 0-0 2, Sindler 0 0-0 0, Dowell 0 0-0 0, Phipps 1 0-0 2, Weatherman 0 0-2 0. TOTALS 15 3-6 36
Bland County;13;21;15;8;--57
Grayson County;4;13;10;9;--36
3-point goals: Nolley, Thompson 3, Smith 3, Gillespie, Cheeks, Simpson. BC 3-point shooting: James 0-2, Pauley 0-4, Nolley 1-5, Thompson 3-6, Smith 3-4, Brady 0-1, Pennington 0-1. BC rebounds: 28 (Pauley 8). BC assists: 10 (James 4). BC steals: 15 (Thompson 5). BC blocked shots: 2 (Thompson 2). Total fouls: BC 5, GC 9. Fouled out: none. JV score: Bland County 46, Grayson County 24.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Team;District;Overall
George Wythe;4-0;7-2
Fort Chiswell;3-0;7-4
Galax;3-2;6-5
Auburn;2-3;3-8
Grayson County;1-3;4-7
Bland County;1-4;6-6
Giles;0-2;0-9
GAME RESULTS--
Tuesday Jan. 3
George Wythe 46, Bland County 15
Galax 50, Grayson County 31
Fort Chiswell 62, Auburn 46
Wednesday Jan. 4
Rural Retreat 45, Galax 16
Narrows 58, Giles 49
Marion 56, George Wythe 48
Holston 49, Grayson County 35
Friday Jan. 6
Grayson County 41, Bland County 33
Fort Chiswell 48, Galax 40
Auburn at Giles (ppd)
Saturday Jan. 7
Craig County at Bland County (ppd/Jan. 14)
UPCOMING GAMES--
Tomorrow
Eastern Montgomery at Bland County
Friday Jan. 13
Bland County at Giles
Saturday Jan. 14
Craig County at Bland County
Tuesday Jan. 17
Bland County at Auburn
GIRLS BOX SCORES
GEORGE WYTHE (4-0, 7-1) 46
Berry 3 0-0 7, Tate 5 1-4 14, Malavolti 1 0-0 3, Wolfe 2 1-2 6, Carter-Bennett 1 1-2 3, Luttrell 3 1-2 8, Cannoy 0 1-2 1, Scott 0 0-0 0, Faulkner 2 0-4 4. TOTALS 17 5-16 46
BLAND COUNTY (1-3, 6-5) 15
Rasnake 2-4 0-0 4, M. Tindall 0-3 0-0 0, D. Sanders 1-4 1-2 3, Dillow 1-5 1-2 3, B. Sanders 1-5 0-2 2, Sandlin 0-1 0-0 0, Collins 0-0 0-0 0, C. Tindall 0-4 1-2 1, Crigger 0-0 0-0 0, Meadows 0-4 2-2 2. TOTALS 5-30 5-10 15
George Wythe;13;11;15;7;--46
Bland County;6;3;4;2;--15
3-point goals: Berry, Tate 3, Malavolti, Wolfe, Luttrell. BC 3-point shooting: (0-2) M. Tindall 0-1, C. Tindall 0-1. BC rebounds: 19 (D. Sanders 6). BC assists: 4 (Rasnake, M. Tindall, D. Sanders, B. Sanders). BC steals: 9 (Dillow 3). BC blocked shots: 4 (D. Sanders 2). Total fouls: GW 11, BC 13. Fouled out: none. JV score: George Wythe 37, Bland County 24.
* * * * *
BLAND COUNTY (1-4, 6-6) 33
Rasnake 2 2-2 6, C. Tindall 0 0-0 0, Meadows 5 1-2 12, Sandlin 0 0-0 0, Dillow 3 1-3 7, Crigger 0 0-0 0, B. Sanders 1 0-0 2, D. Sanders 3 0-0 6. TOTALS 14 4-7 33
GRAYSON COUNTY (1-3, 4-7) 41
C. Wilson 3 2-2 9, Pope 3 3-6 9, Ramey 0 0-0 0, Conklin 0 4-7 4, Bennett 7 0-2 14, A. Wilson 0 0-0 0, Parks 0 0-0 0, Clontz 2 1-2 5. TOTALS 15 10-119 41
Bland County;11;5;6;11;--33
Grayson County;6;5;12;18;--41
3-point goals: Meadows, C. Wilson. BC 3-point shooting: (1- Total fouls: BC 18, GC 11. Fouled out: none. JV score: Bland County 48, Grayson County 21.