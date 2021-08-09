4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $147,500

Well built brick home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths with hardwood flooring and replacement windows. With 2 bedrooms and one bath on the main level and 2 additional bedrooms on the 2nd floor, this well kept property has lots of benefits with sizable kitchen and gathering spaces. The basement is unfinished with the exception of a full bath complete with new fixtures and there's plenty of storage space to finish if desired. A nice level oversized lot with wooded back yard has room for house expansion and outdoor entertainment space with a bonus of mountains views coupled with private above street development. This convenient location is within close proximity to downtown activities and other town amenities while being minutes away from natural resources in the area. Check out this beautiful home soon!