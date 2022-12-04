LIBRARY NOTEBOOK: Free computer classes

Want to learn new computer skills or brush up on old ones? The Wythe County Public Library is offering free classes for just that.

Digital literacy classes are offered Monday at 10 a.m. at the library, and will be offered again on Dec. 12.

These sessions are free, but seating is limited please contact WCPL (in person, or call 276-228-4951) to reserve your place. Walk-ins are welcome as long as space allows.

The Email Basics session on Monday will help attendees set up an email account, learn how to perform basic functions like sending, receiving and replying to emails. Also covered will be how to recognize and deal with spam, organize and delete emails, and search for messages. This class is for beginners.

On Dec. 12, two sessions will be offered: Internet Basics at 10 a.m. and Cyber Security Basics at 11 a.m. The Cyber Security Basics class will go over how to be safe online with electronic accounts, passwords and an overview of fraud and scams.

These sessions, along with other beginner sessions, are offered on a one-on-one basis by appointment only.

Please contact WCPL to reserve your seat for a group session or make an appointment for individualized instruction. Basic sessions generally last less than an hour.

These sessions are thanks to the Public Library Association (PLA) Digital Literacy Workshop Incentive, supported by AT&T.

In addition to Monday’s computer class, the Meandering Mondays Book Club will also meet, at 10 a.m.

The regular Dungeons and Dragons gaming at the WCPL will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Storytime on Wednesday will feature Reindeer Stories, starting at 10 a.m. The Teens and Tweens group will explore crafts at their meeting Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The Something Wicked Book Club meets Thursday at 6 p.m. The book being read for this month’s session is “Fools and Mortals” by Bernard Cornwell, a mystery set in Shakespeare’s time.

The Writing Writers meet at the Wythe County Public Library on Friday at 10 a.m. The Twisted Stitchers have their weekly meeting Friday at 4 p.m., also at the Wythe County Public Library.

And over at the Rural Retreat Public Library, there will be another Dungeons and Dragons gaming session, this one set for Friday at 4 p.m. at that library.

Here are the latest additions to what can now be checked out at the Wythe County Public Library:

Non-Fiction: “The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human” by Siddhartha Mukherjee; “DIY Resin Crafting Projects: A Beginner’s Guide to Making Clear Resin Jewelry, Paperweights, Coasters, and Other Keepsakes” by Teodora Petkova.

Fiction: “The Premonition at Withers Farm” by Jaime Wright; “The Widow of Pale Harbor” by Hester Fox; “The Frederick Sisters Are Living the Dream” by Jeannie Zusy.

DVDs: “You” (Season 3).

Young Readers: “Forever Cousins” by Laurel Goodluck; “When the Sky Glows” by Neil Cross Beckerman; “Secret Schools: True Stories of the Determination to Learn” by Heather Camlot; “Am I a Frog?” by Lizzy Rockwell; “Design a Game!” by Bree Wolf; “Merci Suarez no sabe Bailar” by Meg Medina; “Thirst” by Varsha Bajaj; “Twilight of the Elves” by Zack Clark; “Violet & Jobie in the Wild” by Lynne Perkins; “The Secret Letters” by Margaret Haddix; “Ruby Finley vs. the Interstellar Invasion” by K. Tempest Bradford; “Scales and Stardust” by Meaghan McLsaac; “Black Bird, Blue Road” by Sofiya Pasternack.

Graphic Novels: “Tall, Daughter of the Moon, Volume 1” by Sourya Sihachakr; “Besties: Find Their Groove” by Kayla Miller.

Young Adult: “If You Could See the Sun” by Ann Liang.