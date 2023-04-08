Wytheville Community College is sponsoring its free monthly Bluegrass and Old-Time Jamboree, this time featuring Bluestone and the Twin Creeks String Band on Saturday, April 15, from 7-9 p.m. The jamboree will be held in the William F. Snyder Auditorium on the WCC campus at 1000 East Main Street in Wytheville.

Made up of musicians who have devoted themselves to cultivating a unique group sound rather than displaying their individual talents, Bluestone performs classic bluegrass numbers and contemporary songs. They have been especially noted for their close-harmony singing.

The members of the band are: Tom Foley, bass; Craig Smith, guitar; Ari Silver, guitar and mandolin; Layla Cantafio, fiddle; and Ebby Jewell, banjo.

Bluestone has opened for bands like III Time Out, Lonesome River Band, Marty Raybon, Dr. Ralph Stanley, and many others.

The Twin Creeks String Band hails from the southern stretch of the Virginia Blue Ridge. Their sound is one that is locally rooted and yet unique. Their combination of spirited string band dance numbers with classic song repertoire is well-suited for crowds throughout the region.

The band consists of Chris Prillaman on the fiddle, Jason Hambrick on vocal and guitar, Jared Boyd on banjo, and Stacy Boyd on bass.

Bluestone will perform from 7-8 p.m. and the Twin Creeks String Band will perform from 8-9 p.m. The doors will be open at the William F. Snyder Auditorium beginning at 6 p.m. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted to help defray the travel expenses of the bands.