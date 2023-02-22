Makaela Umberger, a junior at George Wythe High School, was named a winner in both the 2023 American Legion's 7th District and Western Regional Oratorical contest.

Umberger is now eligible to participate in the American Legion State Oratorical contest, which is scheduled for March 3 in Portsmouth, Virginia, during the American Legion's State Convention.

If Umberger wins there, the American Legion will pay for her and her parents to travel to the National Oratorical Contest.

The purpose of the oratorical is to enable participants to gain a deeper understanding of the Constitution and its amendments. The contest is open to all high school students in the ninth through 12th grades.

This fall, the oratorical will be offered to all students who wish to participate.