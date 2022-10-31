4-H pumpkin decorating contest held

Bland County 4-H hosted a pumpkin decorating contest on October 8th during the Festival of Leaves. 4-H members in 4th-12th grade could enter a carved or decorated pumpkin. Decorated entries could have fabric, paint, or other embellishments for their creation.

Junior division winners in the carved category were Brentee Tolbert, first; Leighton Fisher, second; and Leah Boyer, honorable mention. Braxdyn Havens won first and Kayla Galyean won second place in the decorated category.

Intermediate division winners were Ryker DeHart, first place in the carved category and Dustin Chewning won first place in the decorated category.

Senior division winners in the carved category were Kendall Worley, first; Abigail Rasnake, second; and Madelynn Rasnake, third place. Winners in the decorated category were Katie Smith, first; Amy Meadows, second, Grayson Chewning, third; and Addison Myers, honorable mention.

Twenty-one pumpkins were entered into the contest with everyone being awarded a treat and 4-H All Star points. Winners received ribbons and cash premiums.

Elizabeth Johnson, Bland County Extension agent