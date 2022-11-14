 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New business service specialist joins Farm Credit

  • 0
Farm Credit-Owens

Katie Owens

 SPorter

Farm Credit of the Virginias (FCV), a lending cooperative that serves Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland, announced that Katie Owens joined the association full-time as a business service specialist at the Abingdon branch.

Owens grew up in Bristol, Virginia, where she currently resides. She attended Virginia Highlands Community College for two years, and then transferred to East Tennessee State University (ETSU). Owens graduated in May of 2017 from ETSU with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Prior to working at Farm Credit, Owens was a senior consumer loan specialist.

Owens shared, “I am looking forward to working closely with people in our rural community and joining the Farm Credit family.”

Chris Frazier, Abingdon branch manager, said, “Katie is an asset to our Abingdon team. Her education and previous experience has led to an immediate impact in our office. Katie is a fast learner and willing to learn. We are excited to have her on our team.”

People are also reading…

Owens enjoys spending her spare time with her husband and two children.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ice hockey coming to Apex Center

Ice hockey coming to Apex Center

Wythe County announced Monday it would lease the 5,330-seat, 90,000-square-foot Appalachian Exposition Center at Exit 77 to Apex Drive Holdings, LLC.

Johnson ready to serve

Candice Johnson knew Tuesday evening that she won the most votes, earning one of two seats on the Wytheville Town Council, but the good news d…

Grand jury returns indictments

Accused of crimes ranging from shoplifting to strangulation, individuals from Wythe County and beyond will now face trial following an Oct. 17…