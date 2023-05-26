Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

From the stress associated with their work to often eating on the go, law enforcement can take a toll on officers’ wellbeing. Now, Emory & Henry College’s School of Health Sciences is helping Marion police officers improve their health in an effort that may go on to help law enforcement outside the town.

Last week, Dr. Blake Justice, an associate professor in the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program, and Rose Pignataro, assistant chair and an associate professor in the Physical Therapy Program, told the Marion Town Council about the wellness initiative.

Pignataro possesses firsthand knowledge of law enforcement’s toll. One of her family members was killed in the line of duty while a brother and cousin of hers retired from the NYPD. She also told the council about friends who were involved in the response to terrorist attacks in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001, who have since died.

Pignataro told the council that she has conducted previous research in the field and developed assessment tools.

Justice also said that while students will perform a wellness analysis, they’ll also work with officers to put their focus on health and wellness.

The students, he said, will look at officers’ stressors, including job- and family-related stress as well as that which comes with shift work.

Pignataro also noted the necessity for officers to often eat on the run and even carrying the extra weight of protective vests and duty belts.

Students, Justice said, will help officers on multiple fronts, including improved nutrition, weight management, cardiovascular and strength training, and more. The students will assess where officers are and then customize programs for them.

The students aren’t working without models. Pignataro pointed to the Buffalo, NY, police department, which undertook a wellness project.

Just earlier this month, the Buffalo department announced that it is hiring a full-time wellness coordinator to help officers with physical and mental health.

Marion Police Chief John Clair said he hopes the work accomplished with this initiative will go on to benefit other agencies. Happier, healthier officers, he said, are better officers.

Clair extended his appreciation to E&H, saying the college provides an amazing resource to the community,

E&H, Pignataro said, welcomes the opportunity to serve and coordinate its work with the community’s needs.