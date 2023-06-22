Wytheville Community College recently honored two faculty members: Danny Choate and Mike Sobey.

WCC Assistant Professor and Construction Technology Program Head Danny Choate received the Improvement of Instruction Award, established to recognize notable contributions to the improvement of instruction at WCC by full-time employees who hold faculty rank or who work as an instructional assistant.

An endowment created by Dr. and Mrs. Len O’Hara funds the Improvement of Instruction Award. Dr. O’Hara served as Dean of Instruction at WCC in the 1980s.

Currently an Assistant Professor and Program Head of Construction Technology, Choate began teaching at WCC as an adjunct instructor in 2006 and became a full-time instructor in 2011. He is a WCC alumnus, having earned a Career Studies Certificate in Electronics in 1996 and an Associate’s Degree in Electronics in 1997.

Choate was nominated for this year’s award in recognition of his commitment to the use of technology to enhance instruction in the Construction Technology Program. He has implemented the use of simulation to help students practice various skills before working with actual construction materials.

Additionally, Danny has visited many of the high schools throughout the college’s service region to talk with students about the Construction Technology Program and related job opportunities. Through his outreach and marketing efforts, enrollment has increased in the program.

Attorney Mike Sobey received the WCC Outstanding Adjunct Faculty Member of the Year Award, which recognizes adjunct faculty who have made notable contributions to the improvement of instruction.

Sobey has been an adjunct faculty member in the Criminal Justice Program at WCC since 2018. He was nominated for his extraordinary commitment to student success. Jim Harrington noted that Sobey has worked tirelessly to advance the Criminal Justice Program and volunteers much of his own time to contribute to the WCC Criminal Justice Club. Sobey often takes students on field trips to court to learn first-hand the workings of the court system. As an attorney, Mike has brought much expertise and professionalism to the Criminal Justice Program.