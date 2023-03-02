Each month teachers at JMES nominate one student from each grade level for student of the month. This selection is based on qualities such as kindness, grades, trustworthiness, and responsibility. One student is then randomly drawn as the student of the month. Then, fifth grade National Elementary Honor Society students work with their NEHS advisor Ms. Kelsey Horton to interview the student and take his/her picture.

This month Catherine Farmer was selected as Jackson’s student of the month for January. Catherine is in Mrs. Aaron Tuck’s Kindergarten class. Cheese is her favorite food. Math is her favorite subject because she thinks it is really fun. She has two cats at home. When she leaves school, she loves to go home and play games with her sister or watch Peppa Pig. Her absolute favorite place to visit is Myrtle Beach.