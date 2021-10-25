 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Rural Retreat - $159,900

Great Starter or Retirement Home! Come see this all brick ranch located on almost 4 acres. There is a full basement with a drive under garage that can be finished for an extra bedroom and bath. The property is completely fenced with an insulated block storage building and concrete dog kennels Located 5 miles from Rural Retreat Lake, minutes from National Forest, I-81, shopping, and schools. This one won't last long!

