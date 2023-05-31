Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Believe the “Rumours” because Landslide: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac is performing at The Lincoln Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.

Based out of the Charlotte, N.C., area, Landslide: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac will take audience members back in time to an era when the greatest music in rock was created and the careers of the legends were born.

Paying homage to one of the most popular bands in music history, Landslide recreates the hits from yesteryear while taking fans on an electric journey through Fleetwood Mac’s catalog of music, including the hits from their solo careers.

Landslide is considered to be one of the crown jewels of the National Tribute Band music scene. Landslide: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac features Karen Pressley Byrd as Stevie Nicks, Nadia Lena Shutkufski as Christine McVie, Logan Foland as Lindsay Buckingham, Mickey Byrd as John McVie, and Jamison Sampson as Mick Fleetwood.

Tickets range from $20 to $33.

For more information about The Lincoln Theatre and event tickets, visit www.thelincoln.org or call 276-783-6092.