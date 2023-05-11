Baseball

Blues claim extra-innings win over Canes

Parker Lowe pushed across the winning run with a ground ball out in the top of the ninth inning to lead the Blue Tornado a 5-4 Southwest District win over the Scarlet Hurricanes.

Levi White had three hits for Richlands, while Connor McCracken had two hits and picked up the win in relief of Levi White.

Brody Whitt and Mason Pugh had two hits each for Marion (9-7). Kate Terry drove in three runs.

Warriors get by Northwood

Connor Smith went 3-for-3 with three RBIs as Chilhowie collected a 6-2 Hogoheegee District win over Smyth County rival Northwood.

Dawson Tuell added two hits and two RBIs for the Warriors, who scored four times in the second inning to seize all the momentum.

Northwood scored both its runs in the fifth inning.

Rebels roll over Holston

Alex Brown went 4-for-4 with four RBIs to lead Patrick Henry’s 16-hit attack as the Rebels rolled past Holston for a 13-3 victory.

Carter Lester continued his strong surge at the plate as well by going 2-for-3, scoring twice and driving in two runs.

Dustin Bott, Noah Tweed and Caleb Casey scored Holston’s runs. The Cavaliers committed five errors.

Softball

Warriors whip Panthers

Freshman Emmaline Dowell went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and also struck out 12 in going the distance in the circle as Chilhowie cruised past Northwood 9-2 for a Hogoheegee District triumph.

Carrigan Heath also had three hits for the Warriors, while Kayla Roland contributed two RBIs. Chilhowie finished with 16 hits.

Maddie Lowe had three hits for Northwood, while Karlee Frye and Lacey Crusenberry scored the runs for the Panthers.

Patrick Henry blanks Cavs

Marah Woodlee tripled and singled and Sophia Wright allowed just two hits in the Rebels’ 4-0 home win over the Cavaliers.

Patrick Henry scored all four of its runs in the sixth inning against Holston starter Rily Cobler, who allowed just six hits.

Soccer

Holston blanks Patrick Henry

Connor Finley scored three goals and Griffin Hall and Noah Cousins added one apiece for the Cavaliers’ in a 5-0 Hogoheegee District shutout of the Rebels.

Harper Collie added an assist for Holston. Sinclair Hayden had 15 saves in goal for the Cavaliers (6-4-1).

Pioneers pound Patrick Henry

Carter Dillon scored two goals and was one of seven Lebanon standouts to score as the Pioneers powered past Patrick Henry for an 8-0 Hogoheegee District victory.

Grayson Olson, Hayden Ferguson, Alex Synan, Eli Taylor, Landon Hess and Kalib Simmons also got in on the goal-scoring spree.

Track

Hogoheegee District

At Patrick Henry

BOYS

Team Scores

Patrick Henry 176, Rural Retreat 125, Chilhowie 81, Lebanon 59, Holston 51, Northwood 14

Individual Winners

4x800 – Lebanon (Chafin, Musick, Taylor, Breeding), 9:18.66; 110 Hurdles – Ben Belcher (PH), 15.42; 100 – Hunter Vaught (RR), 11.48; 1,600 – Lucas Hubble (Chilhowie), 4:56.76; 4x100 – Rural Retreat (Hight, Hagerman, Umberger, Vaught), 44.97; 400 – Cam Goodspeed (PH), 54.85; 300 Hurdles – Ben Belcher (PH), 42.11; 800 – Lucas Hubble (Chilhowie), 2:13.61; 200 – Andy Lambert (Lebanon), 23.88; 3,200 – Caleb Holley (PH), 11:23.68; 4x400 – Chilhowie (Russell, Hubble, Lee, Stevenson), 3:56.10; Shot Put – Landon Steele (PH), 45-9 ¼; Long Jump – Austin Umberger (RR), 19-9 ½; High Jump – Hunter Vaught (RR), 5-4; Triple Jump – Bobby Cline (PH), 36-1 ½; Discus – Landon Steele (PH), 147-3; Pole Vault – Ben Hahn (PH), 8-6.

GIRLS

Team Scores

Patrick Henry 208, Chilhowie 152, Rural Retreat 80, Holston 28, Lebanon 18, Northwood 1

Individual winners

4x800 – Patrick Henry (Woodward, Davenport, Cook, Laudie), 12:16.15; 100 Hurdles – Olivia Crigger (RR), 16.05; 100 – Diamond Miller (Chilhowie), 13.33; 1,600 – Tess Somervell (Chilhowie), 6:11.81; 4x100 – Chilhowie (Green, Gilley, Atwell, Miller), 52.14; 400 – Audrey Gilley (Chilhowie), 1:06.14; 300 Hurdles – Avery Maiden (PH), 51.21; 800 – Tess Somervell (Chilhowie), 2:36.74; 200 – Diamond Miller (Chilhowie), 27.91; 3,200 – Zoe Davenport (PH), 14:32.95; 4x400 Relay – Chilhowie (Gilley, Heath, Payan, Somervell), 4:30.33; High Jump – Olivia Crigger (RR), 4-10; Discus – Olivia Bailey (RR), 88-4; Long Jump – Olivia Crigger (RR), 16-10 ¼; Triple Jump – Olivia Crigger (RR), 35-0 ¼; Shot Put – Chya Goodspeed (PH), 29-7 ¼; Pole Vault – Avery Maiden (PH), 8-0