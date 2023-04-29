GRIEFSHARE

First United Methodist Church in Marion is offering GriefShare support groups weekly on Tuesdays through May 2.

Individuals may choose between two sessions: one from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the other from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The group meets in the church conference room accessed via the church office entrance.

Individuals may start attending a GriefShare group at any point. Each session is self-contained and doesn’t need to be experienced in sequence.

For more information, call 276-783-5194.

NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER

On Thursday, May 4, at noon, Wytheville will observe the National Day of Prayer, always held on the first Thursday in May, in Elizabeth Brown Memorial Park, 250 S. 4th St.

Please bring a lawn chair. In case of rain, the free event will be held in the Wytheville Baptist Church, 205 Church St., at the corner of Church and Spring streets. The event will be hosted by the Wythe County Ministerial Association.

The Lord’s Prayer will be sung by Thom Moore, while a joint choir will perform special songs. Prayer groups will then be led by local ministers.

All are welcome.

FIRST FOOD PANTRY

The First Food Pantry at First United Methodist Church in Marion will distribute food on the fourth Tuesday of each month except in November and December, which are adjusted to allow for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The distribution dates are May 23, June 27, July 25, Aug. 22, Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 21, and Dec. 19. The pantry will operate from 1-4 p.m. or until all the food boxes are given out.

No income or residency documentation is required.

FOOD CO-OP

The Wytheville SDA Church has started a co-op for the surrounding area. All are welcome to participate.

Azure Standard, a natural grocery store on wheels, will be making monthly pre-ordered deliveries of low-cost, non-GMO and organic foods, herbs, and health/beauty products in the area.

For more information contact Antoinette at WythevilleNaturalFoodCoop@gmail.com or call 919-763-2381.